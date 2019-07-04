Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DK Aruna Asks Telangana Congress Leaders Join BJP, Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Immature Comments'

Aruna accused Gandhi of making "politically immature" comments and making "vague" statements after Lok Sabha election results.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
DK Aruna Asks Telangana Congress Leaders Join BJP, Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Immature Comments'
File photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Hyderabad: Probably for first time after switching loyalties from the Congress to BJP, former minister DK Aruna on Thursday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the post of AICC president after poll debacle, for his comments against the BJP and RSS.

Talking to reporters, Aruna accused Gandhi of making "politically immature" comments and making "vague" statements after Lok Sabha election results.

"Since the Bharatiya Janata Party is only the alternative to the TRS in the state, Congress leaders should join BJP as the grand old party had failed in recent results due to confidence," she said.

The leader's statement came in context to 12 Congress legislators who merged with the TRS, leaving behind just five to six members and party losing opposition status as TPCC Chief N Utham Kumar Reddy resigned as Huzurabad MLA followed by his election as MP from Nalgonda.

She further hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to respond on the heinous attack on forest official C Aruna in Kagajnagar in KB Asifabad district. The BJP leader flayed that municipal wards division is being done at the behest of KCR government which has illegally allotted land to TRS to build district party offices and officials should re-examine it.

She condemned the comments of Rahul Gandhi that the RSS and BJP opted anti-India stand and supported British rule. The Congress released a minute video against RSS and alleged that it opted for anti-India stand and encouraged members to join the British civic guard and abstained from participating in freedom movement besides killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Aruna slammed Rahul and the Congress for the statement that the "BJP tried to bow before British regime and RSS leadership insisted against India, its flag and Indianness while the Congress was fighting against the British for freedom".

