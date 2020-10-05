DK Shivakumar Booked Over Rs 75 Cr Disproportionate Assets, CBI Raids Cong Leader's Properties

Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar was on booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against former Minister of Karnataka Government (Presently MLA) on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.74.93 crore (approx) in his name and in the name of his family members," a CBI statement said.

The agency carried out searches at the Bengaluru residence of the Congress leader, and also 13 other locations spread across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai on premises associated with Shivakumar’s relatives and associates.