DK Shivakumar's Official Takeover as KPCC President Postponed Due to Lockdown

With the Karnataka government announcing a complete lockdown on Sundays till the end of this month, state Congress President D K Shivakumar's official takeover of party's reigns, scheduled for May 31, stands postponed.

According to party sources, it is now likely to take place on June 7, depending on the situation.

"I have been discharging my duties from the day I was appointed by high command on March 11.. as per party traditions by symbolically receiving the party flag I had to officially take charge, but corona



came in between," Shivakumar told reporters here on Tuesday.

Stating the programme was planned for May 31, he said, "...but as the Chief Minister has announced complete lockdown on Sundays, so it cannot happen on that date, we will do it some other day once things are eased further and the date will be informed. I will abide by law."

The official takeover wont be D K Shivakumar's programme, it will be Congress workers' programme, he said, adding that at each grama panchayat and ward level in about 7,200 places some event will held and the main event held here will be telecast live for party workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa while announcing guidelines for lockdown 4.0 till May 31 on Monday had said, there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

Over two months after his appointment as Karnataka Congress president, Shivakumar was to take-over the reigns of the party officially on May 31.

After remaining in virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed the six-time MLA, known to be the Congress'chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC chief.

Rao had quit the post in December after the party's dismal show, winning only two of the 15 seats in the bypolls, yielding 12.

Shivakumar said in the days to come he will travel across the state to meet people in distress and will become their voice along with party workers.

Lauding Congress workers and leaders for serving those in need during the pandemic, he said the party had extended full cooperation to the government and alleged that the administration has failed in handling the crisis.

"They (government) could not ensure that farmers' produce is sold, could not protect the interests of migrant labourers," he said and accused the BJP government in the state of misusing power and the situation for political gain.

After his appointment as KPCC president, Shivakumar has been meeting a host of senior party leaders and leading the party in the fight against coronavirus by- setting up the Congress' COVID-19 task force, alerting the government in its management of the crisis, holding weekly video conferencing with leaders of party local units to gather information, among other things.

Shivakumar also criticised the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore financial package and packages announced by chief minister B S Yediyurappa for those in distress.

He also alleged the government from day one has not been focused in handling the crisis emerging out of the pandemic and said there has been complete lack of coordination at all levels.

"The increasing number of cases shows the failure of both the Ccentral and state governments in controlling the spread of the virus," he added.