DMDK Continues With Its Flip Flops, Says Decision on Alliance in 2 Days
While the AIADMK had said that DMDK is on board for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Vijayakanth's party later clarified that they are still thinking over the alliance and will make an announcement in the next two days.
File photo of DMDK leader and actor Vijayakanth.
Chennai: Actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has not only embarrassed the AIADMK-BJP alliance with its several U-turns, but also itself when DMK opened up about the former approaching Stalin's party.
While the alliance had announced that DMDK is on board for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Vijayakanth's party later said that they are still thinking over the alliance and will make an announcement in the next two days. On the same day, DMK leaders claimed that DMDK had reached out to Stalin's party for an alliance once again, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai for the first NDA rally.
DMDK, however, refuted this claim also. "We spoke to DMK 10 days ago and not on Wednesday as claimed by Durai Murugan. The visit to Murugan's residence was a personal visit," said DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudeesh.
Responding to Sudeesh's statement, Murugan said, "DMDK leaders are changing statements now. Sudeesh spoke to me even yesterday over phone. They are totally fed up and that is why they are twisting the stories. They don't have anything to do with me personally."
DMDK's twists and turns on Wednesday were evident when the party had a meeting at the party office following which it met BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal at a hotel in Chennai around 1:30pm.
Vijayakath’S picture was added to the digital screen at the election rally where Modi was all set to address an NDA rally. Deputy chief minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam also confirmed that the DMDK was on board, but an hour-and-a-half later, Vijayakath's picture at the rally was removed.
This was when a DMDK delegation also reached out to DMK leader Murugan, "hoping to get a chance to join the DMK-led front" in the state.
DMDK was initially wooed by the AIADMK and the DMK. Since DMDK's demand was high, DMK decided to go ahead with other smaller parties. AIADMK, however, was trying to hold negotiations and give DMDK four Lok Sabha seats. DMDK wanted to be on par with the PMK and demanded seven seats and a Rajya Sabha seat. The talks so far have remained inconclusive.
