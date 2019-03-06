English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMDK Has Second Thoughts on Joining AIADMK-BJP Alliance in Tamil Nadu After EPS Announcement
Vijayakanth’s posters that had appeared alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s at a rally venue in Kancheepuram have been removed.
File photo of DMDK leader and actor Vijayakanth.
New Delhi: Hours after Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam announced that the DMDK has joined the AIADMK-BJP camp for the upcoming general elections, Vijayakanth’s party seems to be having second thoughts about the tie-up.
Panneerselvam had told reporters earlier in the day that the DMDK is now a part of the alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but Vijaykanth's brother-in-law LK Sudhish, who is also the party's general secretary, says that the “talks will continue”.
“We discussed about the number of seats and which constituencies will be given to us. But the PM is reaching Chennai and they (AIADMK leaders) wanted to go and receive him at the rally venue. The talks will continue," he told News18.
According to sources, the AIADMK had offered four seats to the DMDK, but it is unhappy with the offer and is demanding at least seven.
Vijayakanth’s posters that had appeared alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s at a rally venue in Kancheepuram have also been removed. The PM will address the rally later in the day.
Vijayakanth’s wife and DMDK treasurer Premalatha had met AIADMK leaders at Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s residence on Wednesday morning.
State ministers Thangamani and Velumani are discussing the seat-sharing formula with Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal.
The DMDK was earlier in talks with the DMK-Congress front, but could not agree on the number of seats. DMK leaders said they were unable to meet the demands of the DMDK of seven seats.
“We already have too many partners. We were ready to offer a maximum of four seats to DMDK. However, they have asked for seven and assurance for one Rajya Sabha seat. So, we did not proceed with the alliance talks,” said a DMK leader.
After a meeting with his office-bearers, Vijayakanth had on Friday decided to enter into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK, a DMDK functionary had said.
On February 19, the AIADMK struck an alliance with the BJP and Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been offered five and the PMK seven Lok Sabha seats with an assurance of one Rajya Sabha seat. The AIADMK has already offered the lone seat in Puducherry to its ally All India NR Congress.
