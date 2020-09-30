DMK Accuses CBI of Not Acting Fairly in Babri Masjid Demolition Case, Calls it a 'Caged Parrot'

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)has failed to act fairly in the Babri mosque demolition case and that it has become a "caged parrot" of the BJP-led Centre. Despite the Supreme Court's judgment that "the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship," the CBI failed to prove the conspiracy in the case and it was a blow to the rule of law, he said.

Destroying any place of worship was injustice and a gross illegal act, Stalin said in a statement reacting to the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the case by a CBI Special Court in Lucknow. The CBI, which should have acted in an impartial and fair manner with a sense of caution, 'failed' to do so and "has become a caged parrot of the BJP-led Centre today, which is shameful," the DMK chief alleged.

Also, he accused the probe agency of "irresponsible and negligent attitude", claiming it relinquished its duty under the Criminal Procedure Code which would have long term consequences and was a cause of concern. All the 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted in the case by the Lucknow court which said there was no conclusive proof against them.