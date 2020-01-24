DMK, Allies to Conduct 'Massive' Signature Campaign Against CAA, NRC
A resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.
File photo of DMK rally against CAA in Chennai. (Photo by Poornima Murali)
Chennai The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday resolved to hold a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, party chief MK Stalin said.
While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said.
"We have decided to conduct a massive signature campaign from February 4-8 in this connection," Stalin told reporters after the meeting.
It has been decided to hand over the signatures to President Ramnath Kovind, he added.
