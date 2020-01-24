DMK, Allies to Conduct 'Massive' Signature Campaign Against CAA, NRC

Chennai The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday resolved to hold a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, party chief MK Stalin said.

While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said.

A resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.

"We have decided to conduct a massive signature campaign from February 4-8 in this connection," Stalin told reporters after the meeting.

It has been decided to hand over the signatures to President Ramnath Kovind, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.