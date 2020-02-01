DMK Announces Organisational Rejig, Appoints Stalin Junior's Aide to Key Post

Chennai: The DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced an organisational rejig and appointed a close aide of party chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, to a key post in Tiruchirappali district.

DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan announced that party's Tiruchi North and Tiruchy South units were being divided to create Tiruchi Central.

Udhayanidhi's aide Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, also a Legislator from Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency, has been appointed in-charge for Tiruchi South, Anbazhagan said in a

party statement.

Kaduvetti Thyagarajan is the district secretary for Tiruchi North while Vairamani is the party in-charge for Tiruchi Central.

The changes had been made following the appointment of former Tiruchi South district secretary, K N Nehru, as DMK's Prinicipal Secretary, Anbazhagan added.

Nehru, also an MLA and a former Minister, is a strongman in Tiruchirappalli.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.