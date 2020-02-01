DMK Announces Organisational Rejig, Appoints Stalin Junior's Aide to Key Post
The changes had been made following the appointment of former Tiruchi South district secretary, K N Nehru, as DMK's Prinicipal Secretary, Anbazhagan added.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: The DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced an organisational rejig and appointed a close aide of party chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, to a key post in Tiruchirappali district.
DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan announced that party's Tiruchi North and Tiruchy South units were being divided to create Tiruchi Central.
Udhayanidhi's aide Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, also a Legislator from Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency, has been appointed in-charge for Tiruchi South, Anbazhagan said in a
party statement.
Kaduvetti Thyagarajan is the district secretary for Tiruchi North while Vairamani is the party in-charge for Tiruchi Central.
The changes had been made following the appointment of former Tiruchi South district secretary, K N Nehru, as DMK's Prinicipal Secretary, Anbazhagan added.
Nehru, also an MLA and a former Minister, is a strongman in Tiruchirappalli.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Australian Open 2020 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza To Win Maiden Grand Slam Title
- Middle Class Memes Take Over Desi Internet as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2020
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify