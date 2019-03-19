English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Assures Scrapping of NEET, Private Sector Quota in Manifesto
The party also assured steps for waiver of all educational loans taken by students and a reversion to the old pension schemes.
File photo of MK Stalin
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday promised to do away with the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions and ushering in quota in the private sector in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.
"The NEET for medical admissions will be scrapped," DMK chief M K Stalin said while unveiling the salient features of his party's manifesto.
Opposition to NEET in Tamil Nadu from major political parties and students had taken emotive overtones in the past.
Stalin said steps would be taken for implementing reservation in the private sector.
The party also assured steps for waiver of all educational loans taken by students.
Against the background of agitations by state government employees seeking reversion to the old pension scheme in place of the newly-introduced contributory scheme, the DMK chief said: "We will bring back the old pension scheme for both the central and state government employees."
The DMK president said the party would revert to the administered-price mechanism to regulate the prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Another key feature of the manifesto is doing away with the direct cash transfer of subsidy for the LPG and bringing down the prices of cylinders.
The DMK is contesting 20 seats in the state, allotting the remaining 19 to its allies. The state goes to polls in a single phase on April 18.
"The NEET for medical admissions will be scrapped," DMK chief M K Stalin said while unveiling the salient features of his party's manifesto.
Opposition to NEET in Tamil Nadu from major political parties and students had taken emotive overtones in the past.
Stalin said steps would be taken for implementing reservation in the private sector.
The party also assured steps for waiver of all educational loans taken by students.
Against the background of agitations by state government employees seeking reversion to the old pension scheme in place of the newly-introduced contributory scheme, the DMK chief said: "We will bring back the old pension scheme for both the central and state government employees."
The DMK president said the party would revert to the administered-price mechanism to regulate the prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Another key feature of the manifesto is doing away with the direct cash transfer of subsidy for the LPG and bringing down the prices of cylinders.
The DMK is contesting 20 seats in the state, allotting the remaining 19 to its allies. The state goes to polls in a single phase on April 18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- JK Rowling Talks About Dumbledore and Grindelwald's Gay Relationship, Gets Trolled
- Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results