English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Calls Meet to Fine Tune Lok Sabha Poll Strategy on Monday
DMK president M K Stalin, meanwhile, held interviews of candidates seeking party tickets for the Parliamentary elections on Sunday here.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Loading...
Chennai: Days after formalising seat sharing with allies for the Lok Sabha elections, DMK has convened a meeting of its senior office-bearers on Monday to fine tune its strategy for the polls.
Deliberations on bypolls to the 21 Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18 would be the agenda for the meeting, the party said.
The meeting, to be held at the party head quarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here would see the participation of district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs, a party release here said.
Coming days after DMK chief M K Stalin's State wide tour covering gram panchayats and a recent public rally at Virudhunagar, the meeting on March 11 is expected to fine tune the poll work and the party's propaganda drive to reach out to the electorate.
DMK president M K Stalin, meanwhile, held interviews of candidates seeking party tickets for the Parliamentary elections on Sunday here.
Party Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, (her tenure ends on July 24, 2019) eyeing Tuticorin constituency is also one of the aspirants who attended the interview during which senior leaders Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were also present.
Winnability and track record in party work were among the factors that were taken up for consideration.
On Saturday, Stalin held interviews for aspirants seeking to contest bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies.
Recently, the DMK completed the seat sharing exercise with its allies for the Lok Sabha elections.
Setting aside 20 LS segments for itself in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian party allotted nine seats to Congress in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring Puducherry.
The CPI(M) and CPI, besides the VCK, have been given two seats each and one seat each to the MDMK, IJK, IUML and the KMDK.
The MDMK has also been assured of one nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the election for which is expected in June.
Deliberations on bypolls to the 21 Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18 would be the agenda for the meeting, the party said.
The meeting, to be held at the party head quarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here would see the participation of district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs, a party release here said.
Coming days after DMK chief M K Stalin's State wide tour covering gram panchayats and a recent public rally at Virudhunagar, the meeting on March 11 is expected to fine tune the poll work and the party's propaganda drive to reach out to the electorate.
DMK president M K Stalin, meanwhile, held interviews of candidates seeking party tickets for the Parliamentary elections on Sunday here.
Party Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, (her tenure ends on July 24, 2019) eyeing Tuticorin constituency is also one of the aspirants who attended the interview during which senior leaders Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were also present.
Winnability and track record in party work were among the factors that were taken up for consideration.
On Saturday, Stalin held interviews for aspirants seeking to contest bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies.
Recently, the DMK completed the seat sharing exercise with its allies for the Lok Sabha elections.
Setting aside 20 LS segments for itself in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian party allotted nine seats to Congress in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring Puducherry.
The CPI(M) and CPI, besides the VCK, have been given two seats each and one seat each to the MDMK, IJK, IUML and the KMDK.
The MDMK has also been assured of one nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the election for which is expected in June.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Lakshmanan: Kohli at Four? India Continue to Ponder Option
- Battle of 2019: Election Commission Announces the 7-Phase Lok Sabha Polls
- Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Engaged, All About JLo's Sparkling Ring Worth $1 Million
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results