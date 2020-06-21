POLITICS

1-MIN READ

DMK Chief MK Stalin Condoles Party Official's Death Due to Coronavirus

File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of party's audit committee member S. Balaraman due to Covid-19.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said Balaraman's demise was shocking and that the late party official had in the past worked hard to ensure the victory of then DMK President M. Karunanidhi and then General Secretary K. Anbazhagan from Harbour Assembly constituency.

DMK's Tiruvallikeni-Chepauk legislator J. Anbazhagan too had died of coronavirus recently.

