DMK Chief MK Stalin Visits Party MLA Being Treated for Covid-19 at Chennai Hospital

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday visited a hospital here where his party legislator J Anbazhagan is being treated for COVID-19.

The 61-year-old, a senior DMK leader in the state capital representing Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, was admitted on June 2 at Dr Rela Institue in Chrompet here.

Anbazhagan was having severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of admission, the hospital had said on Thursday.

Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later on put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened.

"From getting 80 per cent oxygen through the ventilator on Friday he is getting 45 per cent oxygen now indicating improvement in his condition, according to doctors," Stalin said later.

In a letter to party workers, he expressed the hope that Anbazhagan would soon bounce back to health and he would join them in party activities.

On Friday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the hospital authorities and enquired about the treatment given to Anbazhagan.

Palaniswami also tweeted wishing Anbazhagan speedy recovery.

Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited the hospital at Chrompet and spoke to the team of doctors treating Anbazhagan.