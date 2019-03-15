DMK Chief MK Stalin's Son-in-law Booked in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case for 'Spreading Rumours'

: Even as Tamil Nadu boils over the edge with protests against the Pollachi sexual assault case, a political slugfest erupted on Thursday after the Chennai Police registered a case against Sabareesan Vedamurthy, son-in-law of DMK president MK Stalin, on the charge of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue.Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case of spreading false propaganda on social media against Jayaraman.A legal notice was slapped on Jayaraman, in which Sabareesan threatened to sue him for remarks which tarnished his “reputation and dignity”. Sabareesan has further sought an apology, along with an Rs 50,000 grant for charity.A case of alleged serial sexual assault and blackmail of scores of women by a gang, suspected to be politically influential in Pollachi, triggered widespread political and social outrage on Monday. The gang allegedly befriended students and women, including a doctor and housewives and luring them to places of their choice and sexually assaulting them and making videos of the act. Later, the victims were forced to oblige to their sexual demands and also extorted on the threat of publicising the videos.In February, one such woman, who was unable to bear the trauma, informed her family who later filed a police complaint against the four men.The brother of the victim had accosted the alleged perpetrators of the assault. The accused in the case had roped in AIADMK functionary A Nagaraj to intimidate the victim's brother. According to police sources, Nagaraj had physically assaulted the victim's brother. An FIR has been filed against Nagaraj for the assault.Mobile phones seized from them allegedly contained over 40 video clips of women being sexually abused. Based on the claims made by Thirunavukkarasu that politically influential persons were also involved in the crime, local units of opposition parties in Pollachi had recently staged a massive protest seeking action. The opposition alleged that ruling party men including those close to Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman were involved in the incident.