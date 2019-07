DMK Chief Stalin Alleges Prominence Given to Sanskrit in TN School Textbook

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin Friday slammed the Tamil Nadu government over alleged prominence given to Sanskrit over Tamil in a class 12 textbook.

The leader of the opposition in the Assembly referred to the English textbook and claimed that it had a reference saying that Tamil was 2,300 years old and Sanskrit 4,000 years.

Asking how this could be tolerated, he tweeted "Such a thing will only happen in a regime that has smeared itself with saffron hue, is this Tamil Nadu government or Sanskrit sarkar."