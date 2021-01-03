DMK Chief Stalin Can't Become Tamil Nadu CM, Predicts Estranged Brother Alagiri

Former Union Minister MK Alagiri on Sunday said that his younger brother and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to his own supporters in Madurai, Alagiri said he will soon announce his further course of action for 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

Alagiri, who is trying to revive his influence in Madurai region ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls, asked his supporters to be ready to act on any decision he takes. "I will announce my decision very soon and all must respect and act accordingly," said Alagiri, who is the elder son of late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

While lashing out at his estranged brother Stalin, Alagiri said, "It was me who recommended Stalin's name for the treasurer's post. I also told Stalin that after Kalaignar it was he who must take charge of the party. But I have been expelled from the party without any fault."

Recalling the 2009 Tirumangalam by-election, which DMK won and later it was called as the infamous Tirumangalam formula in which money was claimed to be distributed to voters, Alagiri said, "The actual formula is the way we worked for the victory of DMK in the by-election and not a single paisa was distributed."

"It is only due to the work of my supporters that the DMK was able to win elections in Madurai. Both Kalaignar and Stalin requested me to work for the party's victory in Tirumangalam after which the party won," he said, adding, "I was not looking for any post within DMK and I accepted Stalin be made Deputy Chief Minister."