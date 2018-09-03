English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
DMK Files Complaint with DVAC Against Tamil Nadu Health Minister
The DMK filed complaint after a report stated that Vijayabaskar's father confessed to collecting bribes from candidates and employees for jobs and transfer orders.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.
Chennai: The DMK on Monday filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, after a report stated that Vijayabaskar's father confessed to collecting bribes from candidates and employees for jobs and transfer orders. The report, a copy of which is with Network 18, was submitted by the Income Tax Department to the state government.
In its complaint, the DMK said a case should be registered against Vijayabhaskar and others and that the I-T report is a prima-facie case and requires no preliminary enquiry.
"It has been reported to you that at the residence of Thiru C.Vijayabasakar at 14/28, Sowrashtra Street, Illupur, Pudukottai , cash amounting to Rs 20,00,000/- was seized including Rs 12,96,000/- in brown covers with the names of the respective candidates written on each of the covers with regard to the job in Nutrition Meal Programme," the DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi stated in the complaint.
The Income Tax Department has submitted its report to the Tamil Nadu government on the raids conducted on health minister C Vijayabaskar.
In the report, the I-T department said that Chinnathambi, the minister's father, confessed that he had collected bribes from candidates and employees for jobs or transfer orders.
In his statement, Chinnathambi said, "Rs 12,96,000 was received from various people to get a job for each of them." But, the I-T department added that Vijayabaskar had "refused to be aware of the same".
The report says that the department had seized the cash along with interview call letters in brown envelopes from the minister's residence. Two documents with all the bribery details have also been retrieved from Vijayabaskar’s PA's mail.
According to the I-T sources, bribe was not only collected for jobs, but also for giving his approval to nursing/paramedical colleges, which amounted to nearly Rs 20 crore.
The report further stated that the minister’s stone quarry land, which he owned on a lease, had also violated several norms approved by environmental agencies. It had mined stones 580 per cent more than the permissible limit, said the I-T report.
The I-T Department had raided Vijayabaskar’s stone quarry in Pudukkotai district on April 7, 2017, when Edappadi Palaniswamy camp and TTV Dinakaran were still together. This was the time TTV Dinakaran was contesting RK Nagar bypoll under the hat symbol.
Sources from the IT Department had then said that they found documents, which had details of money distribution to the tune of Rs 89 crore in RK Nagar ahead of the bypoll.
DMK also says that DVAC is not registering FIRs against the AIADMK ministers despite the DMK submitting evidences of 'corruption' against the chief minister and deputy chief minister. “This is the third complaint given by the opposition party against the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the minster. Unfortunately, it has become the practice of DVAC, not registering the FIR even though enough materials are given to you in the complaint itself. DVAC is an independent institution and not subservient to the persons in power," said DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi.
