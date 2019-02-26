LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DMK Finalises Seat Sharing Agreement with KDMK for Lok Sabha Polls

DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DMK Finalises Seat Sharing Agreement with KDMK for Lok Sabha Polls
File photo of DMK leader MK Stalin
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK Tuesday sealed a seat-sharing agreement with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls, allotting one seat to its ally.

The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.

According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.

DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.

The IUML has been allotted one seat.

There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram