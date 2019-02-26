English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Finalises Seat Sharing Agreement with KDMK for Lok Sabha Polls
DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.
File photo of DMK leader MK Stalin
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK Tuesday sealed a seat-sharing agreement with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls, allotting one seat to its ally.
The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.
According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.
DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.
The IUML has been allotted one seat.
There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.
The seat-sharing was finalised between DMK President M K Stalin and KMDK leader E R Easwaran at the DMK headquarters here, a party release said.
According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.
DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.
The IUML has been allotted one seat.
There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'How's the Josh' Slogan Takes Over Twitter After Surgical Strike 2.0
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Guns From The Battle Royale Game
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Host Not Required? Oscar Viewership Up for First Time in Five Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results