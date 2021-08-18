DMK Govt’s Further Probe in Kodanad Case Draw Strong Reaction from AIADMK, Party Disrupts Assembly Session in Protest

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) reacted sharply after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government renewed probe into the Kodanad murder-heist which in April 2017 at the premises of AIADMK icon Jayallaithaa’s hilly retreat in the Nilgirs. AIADMK resorted to disrupting assembly proceedings on Wednesday as a mark of protest.

AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and several other party’s top brass leaders held demonstrations outside the assembly, claiming that MK Stalin-led DMK government was intent on political vendetta. Stalin, in the Assembly, said the investigations would have no “political interventions,” and that the guilty alone will face action.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Palaniswami said the current DMK government was attempting to ‘trap him’ in the proceedings of the Kodanad murder-heist trial.

Tamil Nadu: Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, ex-Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and other AIADMK leaders sit outside the State Assembly in Chennai, in protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/OuyNFOVJlb— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The case relates to the death of a security guard and loss of several valuables from the sprawling mansion in Kodanad in the Nilgiris, where Jayalalithaa used to go for retreats.

It happened in April 2017 when VK Sasikala had already begun her prison term in the disproportionate assets case, and Palaniswami was a stand-in chief minister, and party affairs were strictly handled by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

The Kodanad murder-heist case took a political turn after one of the accused, KV Sayan from Kerala, had given an interview to a Delhi-based journalist, alleging that the robbery was committed upon instruction from Palaniswami, and others. The case is currently under trial at a Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam.

