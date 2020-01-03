Take the pledge to vote

DMK Has Clear Edge Over Ruling AIADMK In Tamil Nadu Rural Civic Polls

The results declared so far and trends for the rest of seats have come as a surprise for the ruling AIADMK, which was confident of repeating its success in the recent bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in the state.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Chennai: The DMK and its allies have a clear edge over the ruling AIADMK-led combine in polls to rural civic bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu as counting of ballots continued for the second consecutive day on Friday.

According to results officially declared so far by the State Election Commission, of the total 5090 ward member posts in panchayat unions, the ruling AIADMK and its allies have won 1,528 ward member posts while its arch-rival DMK and partners bagged 1,895 posts.

The AIADMK tally includes its 1386, ally DMDK's 89 and BJP's 53 ward member posts and DMK's score covers its 1715, Congress party's 96 and CPI's 60 and CPI(M)'s 24. The results for the remainder of seats are awaited.

Out of the total 515 district panchayat ward member posts, the AIADMK front has emerged successful in 114 seats (AIADMK 107, BJP 5 and DMDK 2) while the DMK surged ahead with 157 posts (DMK 141, Congress 8, CPI 7, and CPI(M) 1).

The results declared so far and trends for the rest of seats -indicating an edge for the main opposition- has come as a surprise for the ruling AIADMK which was confident of repeating its success in the recent by polls to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Some AIADMK functionaries believe that the storm of protests following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act proved to be a spoiler for them especially in areas dominated by the minorities since the party supported the CAA in Parliament.

AIADMK chief (coordinator is the top post) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said his party bowed to the verdict of people irrespective of the outcome. "Whatever may be the poll results, we accept and bow to the people's verdict," he said.

Counting of votes for non-party based elections to 76,746 village panchayat ward member posts and 9,624 village panchayat president positions are also on. Of the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, five were recently created and rural civic polls were held in 27 of them.

