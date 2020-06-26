DMK Hits Out at AIADMK-led TN Govt over Death of Father-son Duo, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Aid to Kin

The DMK on Friday targeted the AIADMK government over the death of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police in Tuticorin district, accusing it of allowing the personnel to take "law into their own hands".

DMK president M K Stalin also announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the two.

The alleged brutal assault on the two men days ago by police was "a result of the AIADMK government allowing them to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown," he allegd in a statement here.

P Jayaraj and his on Fennix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said all those responsible for the alleged 'barbarity' should get tough punishment and his party would support all legal action for it.

Expressing sympathies to wife of Jayaraj, he announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family by the DMK.