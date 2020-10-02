DMK Holds 'People's Sabha' Over Farm Laws, Stalin & Others Booked for Violation of Covid-19 Norms

The DMK on Friday held "People's Sabha" meetings across Tamil Nadu in place of the customary"Gram Sabha", cancelled by the state government due to COVID-19 situation, and resolutions were adopted against three farm legislations of the Centre at the gatherings. Cases were registered against party chief M K Stalin and others for holding the meetings despite the government barring such events and for violating curbs imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

The state government on Thursday night announced the cancellation of the meetings of the gram sabha, the grass root level democratic institution in each village panchayat, citing the pandemic situation. The meetings are held at least fourtimes in a year on January 26, May 1, August 15 and October 2.

Though the DMK chose to describe the meetings as "Makkal Sabai Koottam" (Meet of People's Sabha), the banners with"government emblem", that formed the backdrop of such meetings, in several places announced the gathering as that of"Gram Sabha." Presiding over a meeting at a village under the Poonamalle Panchayat Union in nearby Tiruvallur district,Stalin said: "Resolutions condemning the Centre's three farm legislations and seeking its withdrawal are passed. We are holding this meeting to safeguard agriculture, which is the backbone of villages." A senior Tiruvallur district police officer told .