DMK Leader MK Stalin Backs P Chidambaram, Accuses BJP Govt of Pursuing Vendetta Politics
The Congress has defended Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using probe agencies and the media to 'character assassinate' the former finance minister.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday backed Congress leader P Chidambaram, facing action in a money laundering case related to INX Media, and accused the BJP-led central government of pursuing political vendetta.
"As regards this issue, I have clearly learnt that these (actions) are happening due to political vendetta," Stalin, whose party has an alliance with Congress in Tamil Nadu, told reporters at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.
Responding to queries, the DMK leader said, "Chidambaram is a legal expert. He will for sure face the case legally." As many as 14 parties will take part in a protest in Delhi to be held by DMK on Thursday, seeking the release of leaders under detention in Kashmir, he said.
