POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DMK Legislator From Puducherry Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

The MLA was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. (Representative image.)

The MLA was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. (Representative image.)

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases.

  • PTI Puducherry
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
Share this:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator in Puducherry, R Siva tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare here said that the samples collected from the legislator confirmed the infection and on his request he had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases while the toll mounted to 159 with eight deaths, according to the Health department.

Next Story
Loading