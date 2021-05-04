DMK Men Remove Boards With 'Amma' Picture in Canteen, MK Stalin Acts Against Them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of ‘Amma’ from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party. The party filed a police complaint against them and the duo was arrested, DMK leader and former Mayor of Chennai, Ma Subramanian told reporters.

The boards were placed again in the same spots in the canteen and the two men have been booked under various sections of the IPC, he said. ‘Amma’ is a popular moniker of late Chief Minster and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and low cost ‘Amma Canteens’ are run by civic bodies in Tamil Nadu and here by the Chennai Corporation.

The flex type boards had Tamil words announcing ‘Amma Canteen,’ in addition to information on food that was being served in the eatery. Subramanian said party chief M K Stalin ordered expulsion of the two men from the party, filing a police complaint against them and putting the boards back in the same place.

“They don’t hold any posts in the party. They were ordinary members and have been expelled. Party mouthpiece Murasoli will carry the news on their expulsion in tomorrow’s edition," Subaramanian said. The video, apparently shot on a mobile phone by unknown people also showed women, who appeared to be workers quietly standing and witnessing the vandalism.

The clip that went viral in social media was also posted by the AIADMK on its twitter handle. The AIADMK also shared photographs that showed a framed picture of Jayalalithaa lying on the floor, vegetables and some utensils strewn around the canteen kitchen.

In another picture, two policemen were seen assessing the scene of vandalism while workers looked on. A video clip of a board being positioned again from where it was removed in the canteen is also being widely shared by the DMK men.

