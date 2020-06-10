DMK MLA J Anbazhagan Dies of Covid-19 in Chennai, First Legislator from Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died early on Wednesday morning of acute respiratory distress, the manifestation of the Covid-19 disease, nearly a week after he was admitted to a hospital. He was 61.

Anbazhagan’s admission to hospital had kept anxious cadre from the opposition camp on their toes, many of whom were raising at every opportunity the lapses made by the E Palaniswami government in tackling the virus.

There was briefly a ray of hope from the Dr Rela Hospital, which had said his situation was improving. However, on Tuesday, the hospital declared him "very critical”, saying his existing kidney disease pared his chances.

Anbazhagan is the first big political figure to have fallen prey to the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

He was actively involved in MK Stalin's ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ (Let's come together) initiative to provide relief materials to the people in distress in the state.