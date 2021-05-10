DMK MLA M Appavu Set to be Elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker

Senior MLAs, M Appavu and K Pitchandi, are set to be elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively with the ruling DMK on Monday declaring them to be its candidates to the two top posts in the House. Appavu, elected from Radhapuram constituency in Tirunelveli district and Pitchandi from Keezhpennathur in Tiruvannamalai would be contesting the May 12 election for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, a DMK release said.

The DMK won 133 seats out of the 234 Assembly segments and together with its allies including Congress emerged victorious in 159 constituencies. The AIADMK bagged 66 seats and its allies the PMK and BJP, five and four constituencies respectively.

