DMK MLAs Walk Out of TN Assembly on First Day of Session over AIADMK's Support to CAA

Representatives of other opposition parties, including TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK, also boycotted Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s speech in the Assembly.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Chennai: Legislators of the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout before the Governor's speech on the first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday.

Representatives of other opposition parties also boycotted Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s speech.

The DMK president said, “There are many pending issues which needed to be discussed. The AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) supported the unconstitutional and unsecular Citizenship Ammendment Act (CAA) in the both the Houses of Parliament. These are some of the reasons why we boycotted the speech of governor. They are working at the behest of somebody else.”

TTV Dhinakaran of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, a breakaway group of the AIADMK, said, “I am staging a walkout as a mark of protest against the amended Citizenship Act, which is against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils." He said his party would endorse the resolution moved by the DMK against CAA.

Leaders of Opposition parties also condemned the violence unleashed on students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University and demanded action against those responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, in his address, the governor said the Tamil Nadu government will urge the central government to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils.

