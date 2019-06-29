DMK Mouthpiece Slams Centre Over Compulsory Retirement of Govt Officials, Raises Unemployement Issue
'The central BJP government has ordered compulsory retirement after evaluating work (eligibility) of employees who have either put in 30 years of service or completed 55 years of age,' an editorial in Murasoli stated.
File pic of DMK flag. (Image: Twitter/DMK)
Chennai: The DMK on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre over its "compulsory retirement plan" for central government employees, adding that enough job opportunities were not being created for the populace of the country.
In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Murasoli', the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) likened issues related to unemployment under the BJP rule to "threats from hungry wolves waiting to devour their prey".
It said non-creation of new job opportunities, increase in unemployment and not filling existing vacancies were the three-fold serious issues on the job front under the BJP-led dispensation.
"The central BJP government has ordered compulsory retirement after evaluating work (eligibility) of employees who have either put in 30 years of service or completed 55 years of age," the editorial stated.
"Due to this order, all employees who have completed 55 years of age in central government departments should be prepared to go home," it said.
The party organ, citing news reports, also claimed that as a result of the Centre's directive, as many as 3 lakh employees of Indian Railways and 18,000 from Southern Railway will be affected.
The DMK said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured 2 crore jobs in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he could not deliver on the promise in the last five years.
Only a few lakh job openings were created and it was not only woefully inadequate to the very huge requirement, but also did not help address the serious unemployment situation in the country, the daily said.
"The pain of unemployment peaked in the BJP regime which was unprecedented in the last 45 years," the editorial added.
Recently, the Centre had sacked 12 Income Tax officers on charges of corruption, forgery and professional misconduct besides demoting four joint commissioner-rank officers to deputy commissioner-rank over graft charges.
Also, the Centre had dismissed from service 15 senior customs and central excise officials, including one of the rank of principal commissioner, on charges of corruption and bribery.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul
- Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
- Sexual Harassment-Accused Amr Warda Returns to Egypt Squad After Mo Salah Shows Solidarity
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s