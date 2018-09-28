DMK MP, MLA Among Seven Booked for 'Derogatory' Remarks Against CM Palaniswami

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and a local MLA are among seven party leaders slapped with cases for alleged provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and some of his cabinet colleagues, police said Friday.DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharati, MLA N Karthik, representing Singanallur constituency here, and party's district secretary Ramachandran are among those booked by the police on a complaint from a local AIADMK functionary.They had made the alleged derogatory remarks while addressing a DMK meeting at Perur here on September 26, police said.Cases had been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief, they added.