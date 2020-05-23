DMK MP RS Bharathi Arrested for Derogatory Remarks Against Judges from Dalit Community

Chennai: RS Bharathi, DMK Organisational Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested on early Saturday morning from his residence in Chennai's Nanganallur area on charges of making derogatory statements against judges from the Dalit community.

Before his arrest, Bharathi told media persons that this is vendetta politics as his arrest comes a day after he lodged a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on charges of corruption.

The action comes over three months after Bharathi made the incendiary comments while speaking at a Kalaignar Readers Circle event, where he completely attributed the rise of judges from oppressed communities to the Dravidian movement. In the no-holds-barred attack on all and sundry, including the TV news media, Bharathi also let out a curse-filled diatribe against BJP leader H Raja.

Bharathi, after a meeting with DMK leader MK Stalin, had apologised for his comments. Bharathi is one among the key lieutenants of Stalin.

