POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DMK MP RS Bharathi Arrested for Derogatory Remarks Against Judges from Dalit Community

File photo of DMK leader RS Bharathi

File photo of DMK leader RS Bharathi

Bharathi termed the move 'vendetta politics', saying the arrest comes a day after he lodged a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on charges of corruption.

Poornima Murali
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Share this:

Chennai: RS Bharathi, DMK Organisational Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested on early Saturday morning from his residence in Chennai's Nanganallur area on charges of making derogatory statements against judges from the Dalit community.

Before his arrest, Bharathi told media persons that this is vendetta politics as his arrest comes a day after he lodged a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on charges of corruption.

The action comes over three months after Bharathi made the incendiary comments while speaking at a Kalaignar Readers Circle event, where he completely attributed the rise of judges from oppressed communities to the Dravidian movement. In the no-holds-barred attack on all and sundry, including the TV news media, Bharathi also let out a curse-filled diatribe against BJP leader H Raja.

Bharathi, after a meeting with DMK leader MK Stalin, had apologised for his comments. Bharathi is one among the key lieutenants of Stalin.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading