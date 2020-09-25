DMK MP Writes to PM Modi Seeking His Intervention Over Closure of Tamil School in Ahmedabad

DMK MP A Raja on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and order the continuance of a Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad after it was shut down recently for not having enough students.

In his letter to PM, the former Telecom Minister said "PM in his UNGA speech invoked famous philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar and often quotes "Thirukkural" in his speeches. I shall be grateful if you could interfere in this sensitive matter and allow the continuance of Tamil Medium Schools and protect the interests of Tamil migrant labourers and textile workers in Ahmedabad."

Following the decision, many students and parents expressed their disappointment and staged silent protests.

The letter, which was also forwarded to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said: "Apart from safeguards under Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution, a Scheme of safeguards was evolved at all India level from time to time at various fora like Chief Ministers' Conferences and Education Ministers' Conferences etc."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had written to Rupani on Thursday requesting him to reopen the school. Palaniswami said that the state government was willing to bear expenses and urged continuation in the school as the affected students included children of migrant workers.

The school is the only school imparting Tamil language education in Ahmedabad and is run by a private trust.