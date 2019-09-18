Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

DMK Claims Victory after Amit Shah's Clarification on 'Hindi Imposition', Temporarily Puts Off Protest

Citing Amit Shah's assertion that he has never asked for imposition of Hindi anywhere in the country, MK Stalin said the protest slated for September 20 has been postponed.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DMK Claims Victory after Amit Shah's Clarification on 'Hindi Imposition', Temporarily Puts Off Protest
File photo of MK Stalin.
Loading...

Chennai: Claiming victory after Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified he never pitched for imposition of Hindi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday put off its proposed September 20 protest over the issue.

Citing Shah's assertion that he has never asked for imposition of Hindi anywhere in the country, DMK President MK Stalin said the state-wide protest demonstrations in Tamil Nadu have been "postponed temporarily". He said Shah has also opined that his views on Hindi had been "wrongly understood."

"We consider his (Shah's) clarification as a big victory for the DMK following the party's announcement of protest demonstrations," Stalin said, two days after the party announced the agitation. However, if Hindi was imposed, the DMK will oppose it at all times, he warned.

Seeking to put to rest the controversy over his remarks on Hindi, Shah at an event in Delhi on Wednesday said he has never asked for imposition of Hindi anywhere in the country but advocated its use as the second language. The minister said he has been repeatedly pitching for strengthening regional languages.

Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK said it never misunderstood Shah's remarks and accused the DMK of wrongly interpreting it and using it for political mileage.

"A language is the identity of a race, culture and tradition. We will hence, never accept Hindi imposition or for that matter thrusting of any other language. We never misunderstood Home Minister Shah's views," said AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel.

Referring to DMK postponing the protest, he said they have "blackened their face".

State Congress chief KS Alagiri claimed the Centre was "rattled" by the protest call by parties in Tamil Nadu and hence utilised the office of Governor to convey that Hindi will not be imposed. "This is no doubt a victory for our alliance," he added.

Replying to a question, Stalin said Shah might have given the clarification as DMK's protest may spread across the nation. He also said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, whom he met earlier on Wednesday in a sudden development, also opined that Shah's view had been misunderstood. The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said he was invited by the Raj Bhavan for a meeting with Purohit.

When the Governor broached the topic of DMK's proposed protest on September 20, he explained it was against Hindi imposition following Shah's recent Hindi pitch.

"After we explained the reason for our protest, the Governor said Home Minister Amit Shah's views have been misunderstood. The Governor was categorical that Hindi will not be imposed in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

The top Dravidian party leader flanked by senior party colleagues Duraimurugan and TR Baalu said he asked Purohit if the Central government will come forward to convey it.

"The Governor gave us an assurance that he is a representative of the Union government and that he was conveying it to us only after the Centre wanted him to convey it," Stalin said. He said Shah has clarified that he was not "for Hindi as the nation's sole language... made it very clear he has been wrongly understood," Stalin added.

On Monday, a high-level DMK meet had announced state-wide protest demonstrations would be held on September 20 to condemn Shah's Hindi pitch. Besides the DMK, other parties in the state, including the ruling AIADMK, have opposed Shah's remarks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram