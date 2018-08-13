DMK Revolt LIVE: Alagiri Attacks Stalin, Says 'He is Working President, But He is Not Working'

Alagiri Challenges Stalin | Less than a week after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, elder son MK Alagiri has challenged DMK working president and younger brother Stalin for party leadership. Speaking to reporters at his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri said, "All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening." The elder son of DMK patriarch was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government. He was slowly sidelined in the party and later Karunanidhi anointed Stalin as working president and political heir.



Aug 13, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) Speaking to News18, Alagiri said that he is the right person to head DMK and alleged that Stalin, who is the working president of the party, was not working. Alagiri added that only time would tell about his next announcement.

Aug 13, 2018 12:38 pm (IST) In December last year, when the DMK lost its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll, MK Alagiri had blamed MK Stalin for the defeat. Speaking to a regional channel, Alagiri had said: "Whenever a party loses in an election, it says democracy has lost. DMK leaders blame that cash has influenced voters of RK Nagar. This is an insult for the DMK cadre who played an important role in building the party.”

Aug 13, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) MK Stalin, DMK'S working president leave from Gopalapuram to party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Aug 13, 2018 12:21 pm (IST) M K Alagiri Reaches Gopalapuram Residence | MK Alagiri has reached the Gopalapuram residence of his late father Karunanidhi. DMK working president MK Stalin and other leaders are also present there. Sources said Alagiri has gone to meet his ailing mother Dayalu Ammal.

