DMK Revolt LIVE: Alagiri Attacks Stalin, Says 'He is Working President, But He is Not Working'

In December last year, when the DMK lost its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll, MK Alagiri had blamed MK Stalin for the defeat. Speaking to a regional channel, Alagiri had said: "Whenever a party loses in an election, it says democracy has lost. DMK leaders blame that cash has influenced voters of RK Nagar. This is an insult for the DMK cadre who played an important role in building the party.”
The DMK joined the Vajpayee government. Its ministers remained in power for a long time and only quit before the 2004 polls as Karunanidhi wanted to align with the Congress.
DMK senior party leaders were to meet on Tuesday amid reports of Stalin's elevation as the President of the DMK post his father's demise. The death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had fuelled speculation about a possible rapproachment between working president Stalin and his estranged brother Alagiri, who was expelled from the party four years ago.
Alagiri, the elder son of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government. He was slowly sidelined in the party and later Karunanidhi anointed Stalin as working president and political heir.
Less than a week after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, elder son MK Alagiri has challenged party working president and younger brother Stalin for party leadership. Speaking to reporters at his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri said, "All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening."
