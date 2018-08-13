GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DMK Revolt LIVE: Alagiri Attacks Stalin, Says 'He is Working President, But He is Not Working'

News18.com | August 13, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Alagiri Challenges Stalin | Less than a week after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, elder son MK Alagiri has challenged DMK working president and younger brother Stalin for party leadership. Speaking to reporters at his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri said, "All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening." The elder son of DMK patriarch was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government. He was slowly sidelined in the party and later Karunanidhi anointed Stalin as working president and political heir.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 13, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

Speaking to News18, Alagiri said that he is the right person to head DMK and alleged that Stalin, who is the working president of the party, was not working. Alagiri added that only time would tell about his next announcement. 

Aug 13, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

In December last year, when the DMK lost its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll, MK Alagiri had blamed MK Stalin for the defeat. Speaking to a regional channel, Alagiri had said: "Whenever a party loses in an election, it says democracy has lost. DMK leaders blame that cash has influenced voters of RK Nagar. This is an insult for the DMK cadre who played an important role in building the party.” 

Aug 13, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

The death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had fuelled speculation about a possible rapprochment between working president Stalin and his estranged brother Alagiri, who was expelled from the party four years ago.

Aug 13, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)

DMK senior party leaders were to meet on Tuesday amid reports of Stalin's elevation as the President of the DMK post his father's demise.

Aug 13, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Alagiri was slowly sidelined in the party and later Karunanidhi anointed Stalin as working president and political heir.

Aug 13, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

The elder son of DMK patriarch was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.

Aug 13, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

MK Stalin, DMK'S working president leave from Gopalapuram to party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Aug 13, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Divided DMK Give BJP a Chance to Capture Tamil Nadu in 2019? Past Provides Clue

The DMK joined the Vajpayee government. Its ministers remained in power for a long time and only quit before the 2004 polls as Karunanidhi wanted to align with the Congress.

Aug 13, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

M K Alagiri Reaches Gopalapuram Residence | MK Alagiri has reached the Gopalapuram residence of his late father Karunanidhi. DMK working president MK Stalin and other leaders are also present there. Sources said Alagiri has gone to meet his ailing mother Dayalu Ammal.

Aug 13, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

DMK senior party leaders were to meet on Tuesday amid reports of Stalin's elevation as the President of the DMK post his father's demise. The death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had fuelled speculation about a possible rapproachment between working president Stalin and his estranged brother Alagiri, who was expelled from the party four years ago. 

Aug 13, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Alagiri, the elder son of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government. He was slowly sidelined in the party and later Karunanidhi anointed Stalin as working president and political heir. 

Aug 13, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

Less than a week after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, elder son MK Alagiri has challenged party working president and younger brother Stalin for party leadership. Speaking to reporters at his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri said, "All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening." ​

