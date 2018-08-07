DMK Seeks Urgent Hearing in Madras HC for Karunanidhi's Burial at Marina Beach, Protesting Cadre Lathi-charged|Live Updates

Read More

DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after a 11-day health battle. He was 94. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. His death has led to an outpouring of grief in Tamil Nadu, with supporters coming out on the streets to pay their last respects to the Kalaignar. But there is already a controversy brewing over allocation of the final resting place of the DMK patriarch. The DMK wanted to bury Karunanidhi at Marina Beach along with several icons of Dravidian movement, but was denied permission by the AIADMK government. The DMK has now sought an urgent hearing with the chief justice of the Madras High Court. The decision to deny the burial space has also led to clashes in several places and the party's cadre were also lathi-charged outside the Kauvery Hospital.