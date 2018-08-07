DMK Seeks Urgent Hearing in Madras HC for Karunanidhi's Burial at Marina Beach, Protesting Cadre Lathi-charged|Live Updates

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Tamil Nadu govt should not play politics over this. On such occasions, the govt and political parties should move above politics. Kalaignar should be given his due. He deserves the rightful place even after his demise: Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad on the AIADMK govt denying land for memorial of Karunanidhi at Marina beach.
Hours after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Chennai hospital, there is a controversy brewing over the allocation of the last resting place of the DMK patriarch. Tamil Nadu government has rejected permission to bury M Karunanidhi at the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai.
DMK General Secretary issues a statement: Karunanidhi's mortal remains to be taken to his Gopalapuram residence. Family members and relatives can pay their respects between 8.30 p.m and 1 a.m. Following this, Karunanidhi's mortal remains will be kept at his CIT Colony residence between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. At 4 am, his remains will be taken to Rajaji Hall where party cadre, general public and political leaders can pay their respects"
AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and DMK founder Annadurai have been laid to rest at the iconic Marina Beach, making it even more significant for the Tamil Nadu population that celebrates is politicians. Denying a similar site to an equally tall leader can spark a severe political crisis in the state that is very emotional over the demise of Karunanidhi.
READ | M Karunanidhi (1924-2018): 10 Milestones in His Screenwriting Career
Here are some of the best scripts penned by M Karunanidhi.
Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan addresses supporters outside the hospital, says the DMK has requested the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to give them space on the Marina Beach for the burial of Tamil politics stalwart M Karunanidhi. He added that the government is however yet to give them any definitive answer.
DMK supporters hold up their mobile phone torches to pay their respects to the DMK stalwart Karunanidhi who passed away at 6:10 pm this evening. Hundreds of supporters and party cadre have been waiting in front of the hospital for the past several days in anticipation of any development on Karunanidhi's health.
Chennai: DMK workers gather outside Kauvery hospital, raise slogans in memory of #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/gTRgrxAL3I— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. #Karunanithi pic.twitter.com/a8rZsW9fDz— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2018
Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of one of India's most dynamic leaders, M. Karunanidhi. He was a true representative of our democracy and worked tirelessly for the people of Tamil Nadu. His contributions to the nation shall never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gCunM2wr1D— Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2018
My heartfelt condolences to the family of former CM #Karunanidhi and to the people of Tamil Nadu.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 7, 2018
He will forever be remembered for his years of public service to his state and India. #RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/6cQlLyZhev
DMK supporters clash with police outside the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: News18)
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
05 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 363/750.0 overs 285/1045.2 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
-
05 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 171/520.0 overs 159/920.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
-
03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NEP vs NED 216/1048.5 overs 215/1050.0 oversNepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NED vs NEP 189/1047.4 overs 134/1041.5 oversNetherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs