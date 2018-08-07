GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

DMK Seeks Urgent Hearing in Madras HC for Karunanidhi's Burial at Marina Beach, Protesting Cadre Lathi-charged|Live Updates

News18.com | August 7, 2018, 9:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after a 11-day health battle. He was 94. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. His death has led to an outpouring of grief in Tamil Nadu, with supporters coming out on the streets to pay their last respects to the Kalaignar. But there is already a controversy brewing over allocation of the final resting place of the DMK patriarch. The DMK wanted to bury Karunanidhi at Marina Beach along with several icons of Dravidian movement, but was denied permission by the AIADMK government. The DMK has now sought an urgent hearing with the chief justice of the Madras High Court. The decision to deny the burial space has also led to clashes in several places and the party's cadre were also lathi-charged outside the Kauvery Hospital.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Read More
Aug 7, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi's body at the Kauvery Hospital. (Image: News18)

Aug 7, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

DMK cadre shout slogans and cry as an ambulance arrives at the Kauvery Hospital to take away Karunanidhi's body to the DMK leader's residence.

Aug 7, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu govt should not play politics over this. On such occasions, the govt and political parties should move above politics. Kalaignar should be given his due. He deserves the rightful place even after his demise: Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad on the AIADMK govt denying land for memorial of Karunanidhi at Marina beach.

Aug 7, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

DMK supporters and cadre chant "We want Marina!" outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence as the DMK patriarch's burial becomes the latest flashpoint betweent the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK.

Aug 7, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

DMK leader Vaiko: Why is the state govt not allowing the burial? Stalin and other family members met the chief minister and asked for the land and he said he will see. Now he is saying there are legal complications.

Aug 7, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

A visibly agitated DMK leader Vaiko addresses supporters outside the Kauvery Hospital who are turning violent and ransacking police barricades. Vaiko says, “This is inhuman. Why can’t we bury our leader at the Marina?”

Aug 7, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

Violence breaks out outside Kauvery Hospital after news spread that the Tamil Nadu govt is denying burial space to the Kalaignar at the iconic Marina Beach, where other Tamil politics stalwarts have been laid to rest.

Aug 7, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

DMK leader A Saravanan tells CNN-News18: The Tamil Nadu govt is not granting a burial ground to our leader. We need a land at the Marina Beach for burial and we are moving the Madras High Court tonight.

Aug 7, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

MK Stalin in a statement has appealed to DMK workers to maintain peace and discipline. However, supporters have started ransacking barricades around the Kauvery Hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

The state government has reportedly cited pending PIL’s before the Madras High Court, pleading building of memorials at the beach were in contravention to Coastal Regulation Rules. The state government has instead offered alternative sites for the burial, including Gandhy Mandapam at Guindy.

Aug 7, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Senior DMK leaders, including son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, reportedly met Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami with the request to grant permission for burial at the Marina Beach alongside Anna’s Samadhi.

Aug 7, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi’s family had hoped and requested that burial space for the five-time Tamil Nadu CM be allocated alongside other top Dravidian leaders. DMK founder C Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalitha have all been buried at the Marina beach.

Aug 7, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

Hours after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Chennai hospital, there is a controversy brewing over the allocation of the last resting place of the DMK patriarch. Tamil Nadu government has rejected permission to bury M Karunanidhi at the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai.

Aug 7, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

At an advanced age and being ill for months, Karunanidhi spent close to two years confined to his home, except for the occasional trips he took to the hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

We had met CM and submitted a request for a 'Samadhi' near Anna memorial, he had accepted our request then, but has not communicated anything in this regard till now: Durai Murugan, senior DMK leader.

Aug 7, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

DMK General Secretary issues a statement: Karunanidhi's mortal remains to be taken to his Gopalapuram residence. Family members and relatives can pay their respects between 8.30 p.m and 1 a.m. Following this, Karunanidhi's mortal remains will be kept at his CIT Colony residence between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. At 4 am, his remains will be taken to Rajaji Hall where party cadre, general public and political leaders can pay their respects"

Aug 7, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and DMK founder Annadurai have been laid to rest at the iconic Marina Beach, making it even more significant for the Tamil Nadu population that celebrates is politicians. Denying a similar site to an equally tall leader can spark a severe political crisis in the state that is very emotional over the demise of Karunanidhi. 

Aug 7, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu government declares August 8 to be a public holiday in honour of DMK chief M Karunanidhi who passed away this evening after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. The state government has also announced a 7-day mourning period announced.

Aug 7, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

The Tamil Nadu government, in an official statement, has cited several cases pending against memorials on Marina Beach for denying a resting spot to Karunanidhi. The government has allotted land near Gandhi Mandapam.

Aug 7, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

The patriarch of Dravidian politics and co-founder of DMK, 94-year-old Muthuvel Karunanidhi, is no more. Now, politics starts over where the Kalaignar will be buried as the AIADMK government denies a site for his burial at the significant Marina Beach.

Aug 7, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

DMK cadre and leaders gather at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence to prepare for the burial and last rites while tension brews over the burial site.

Aug 7, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

Sources say Tamil Nadu government has alloted a burial site in Guindy instead of Marina Beach as requested by DMK for the veteran politician of Tamil Nadu.

Aug 7, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Tamil Nadu government denies space for Karunanidhi's burial on the Marina beach, rejecting DMK's request to allow them to lay the DMK patriarch to rest at the iconic beach, reports Prem Shanker, News18 India.

Aug 7, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

READ | M Karunanidhi (1924-2018): 10 Milestones in His Screenwriting Career

Here are some of the best scripts penned by M Karunanidhi.

Aug 7, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

DMK working president MK Stalin met chief minister Palaniswami. According to sources, Stalin discussed the issue of Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina beach. Duraimurugan has just announced that the AIADMK government is yet to give them a positive response on the same.

Aug 7, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan addresses supporters outside the hospital, says the DMK has requested the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to give them space on the Marina Beach for the burial of Tamil politics stalwart M Karunanidhi. He added that the government is however yet to give them any definitive answer.

Aug 7, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation services to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily.

Aug 7, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

DMK supporters hold up their mobile phone torches to pay their respects to the DMK stalwart Karunanidhi who passed away at 6:10 pm this evening. Hundreds of supporters and party cadre have been waiting in front of the hospital for the past several days in anticipation of any development on Karunanidhi's health.

Aug 7, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Telangana chief minister KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to reach Chennai tomorrow morning for the last rites of M Karunanidhi.

Load More
DMK Seeks Urgent Hearing in Madras HC for Karunanidhi's Burial at Marina Beach, Protesting Cadre Lathi-charged|Live Updates
DMK supporters clash with police outside the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: News18)
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    363/7
    50.0 overs
    		 285/10
    45.2 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    171/5
    20.0 overs
    		 159/9
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
    NEP vs NED
    216/10
    48.5 overs
    		 215/10
    50.0 overs
    Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
    NED vs NEP
    189/10
    47.4 overs
    		 134/10
    41.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...