DMK Stages Stir against Railway Examinations in English & Hindi, Urges Goyal to Withdraw Instruction

Led by MP Kanimozhi, party leaders, including R S Bharathy and MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy staged the protest and raised slogans in front of the Southern Railway office in Chennai.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
DMK Stages Stir against Railway Examinations in English & Hindi, Urges Goyal to Withdraw Instruction
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: DMK leaders and workers staged a protest here on Saturday against the Railway Ministry's instruction to hold competitive examinations in English and Hindi.

Led by MP Kanimozhi, party leaders, including R S Bharathy and MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy staged the protest and raised slogans in front of the Southern Railway office here, party sources said.

Later, the leaders presented a memorandum to the Southern Railway general manager Rahul Jain opposing the Ministry's move to hold the examinations in the two languages.

DMK chief M K Stalin said the instructions by the Ministry were against 'language equality'. "The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam opposes such discriminatory practices and reiterates that the Union government immediately ensure that all Indians are treated equally, irrespective of their linguistic or geographical background" he said. Stalin urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to withdraw the instructions soon.

