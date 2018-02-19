DMK to Convene 'All-party' Meet on Cauvery Issue, Kamal Haasan Invited

DMK has decided to convene an "all-party meeting" on the Cauvery issue which actor Kamal Hassan, who will launch his party next week, has agreed to attend, party working president M K Stalin said on Sunday.The DMK took the decision as the AIADMK government was not paying heed to his demand to hold an all-party meeting in the wake of the Supreme Court reducing the quantum of water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, he told reporters."As an opposition party, we have decided to convene an all-party meeting and will be inviting AIADMK which is the ruling party... we will also invite BJP," he said without mentioning the date of the proposed meeting."Not only that. I have directly invited Kamal Hassan, who is going to launch his party on February 21. He has assured he will participate," Stalin said.To a question on actors Hassan and Rajinikanth's political foray, Stalin said anyone can enter politics.The Supreme Court had on February 16 directed the Karnataka government to release 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, reducing the quantum specified by the tribunal in 2007.DMK has hit out at the state government accusing it of inept handling of the case in the Supreme Court.