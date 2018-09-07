English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK to Support Cong-sponsored Bharat Bandh Against Fuel Price Hike
DMK party president M K Stalin urged all sections of people, including government employees, teachers, traders and state transport corporation workers, to voluntarily support the bandh to "teach the BJP government a fitting lesson".
MK Stalin addressing cadres in Chennai after being elevated to the post of party president on Aug 28, 2018.
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK on Friday announced it would extend its support to the Congress party's nationwide shutdown on September 10 over rising fuel prices and said it would play an active part in making it a success.
Conveying his party's "whole-hearted support," party president M K Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would "enthusiastically take part and cooperate to make the shutdown a complete success".
The DMK chief urged all sections of people, including government employees, teachers, traders and state transport corporation workers, to voluntarily support the bandh to "teach the BJP government a fitting lesson".
It was a matter of concern and anguish that fuel prices were rising fast to touch the Rs 100 per litre mark, he said in a statement, adding that even when crude prices fell, the Centre had not passed on the benefit to the people.
Accusing the BJP government of not being bothered about the public or their purchasing power, he alleged that the Centre did not take any steps to rein in the "dangerous and unprecedented" fuel price rise and stop the slide of the rupee against the dollar.
Stalin accused Oil Marketing Companies of putting on hold the hike in fuel prices only during elections in states favourable to the BJP and increasing it after conclusion of polls. He said the government has "pushed the people to the streets" to protest against the price rise.
The Congress had Thursday called a Bharat Bandh to protest against the rising fuel prices. It had said that the nationwide shutdown has the support of most of the opposition parties.
Conveying his party's "whole-hearted support," party president M K Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would "enthusiastically take part and cooperate to make the shutdown a complete success".
The DMK chief urged all sections of people, including government employees, teachers, traders and state transport corporation workers, to voluntarily support the bandh to "teach the BJP government a fitting lesson".
It was a matter of concern and anguish that fuel prices were rising fast to touch the Rs 100 per litre mark, he said in a statement, adding that even when crude prices fell, the Centre had not passed on the benefit to the people.
Accusing the BJP government of not being bothered about the public or their purchasing power, he alleged that the Centre did not take any steps to rein in the "dangerous and unprecedented" fuel price rise and stop the slide of the rupee against the dollar.
Stalin accused Oil Marketing Companies of putting on hold the hike in fuel prices only during elections in states favourable to the BJP and increasing it after conclusion of polls. He said the government has "pushed the people to the streets" to protest against the price rise.
The Congress had Thursday called a Bharat Bandh to protest against the rising fuel prices. It had said that the nationwide shutdown has the support of most of the opposition parties.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...