DMK 'Warns' Tamil Nadu Govt of Gandhian Non-cooperation Movement against NPR
The DMK resolution said the party will consult its allies and rally the people against the National Population Register if the exercise was carried out in Tamil Nadu.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: The DMK on Monday warned the AIADMK government that it may be constrained to lead a massive non-cooperation movement on the Gandhian model against the National Population Register (NPR) if the latter allowed the NPR exercise in Tamil Nadu.
Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and National Register of Citizens, the main opposition party's district secretaries meet here deliberated the matter vis-a-vis ongoing protests and passed a resolution.
It said, "If the AIADMK government unilaterally allows the NPR which paves the way for NRC, by not honouring the unanimous feeling of the Tamil Nadu people, this meet would like to warn that the DMK will be forced to lead a massive non-cooperation movement following Anna's (DMK founder and Dravidian icon Annadurai) vision of Gandhian way of peaceful protest."
The resolution said it will consult its allies and rally the people against the NPR if the exercise was carried out in Tamil Nadu.
The meet lauded party chief MK Stalin for the successful completion of two crore signature drive against the CAA, NPR and NRC in the state.
Protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC in Tamil Nadu has "scared," the Centre, and the AIADMK and PMK which voted in its favour in Parliament, the party said.
