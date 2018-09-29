English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Will Not Take Part in MGR Centenary Event, Says Stalin
MK Stalin, dubbed as "pompous" the event being organised by the government using taxpayers' money to further the "remaining political journey" of the incumbent AIADMK government.
File photo of MK Stalin
Loading...
Chennai: Accusing the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu of using late leader M G Ramachandran's birth centenary for "political mileage", DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said he will not take part in the valedictory function to be held here.
"I am not in agreement with using MGR's name for political mileage and party politics in the garb of a government event.... I have decided not to participate in it," he said, referring to the valedictory slated to be held on Sunday.
Stalin, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, dubbed as "pompous" the event being organised by the government using taxpayers' money to further the "remaining political journey" of the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said he, however, respected the "political culture" of including his name into the list of invitees for the function.
The DMK chief accused chief minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues of "below par civility" for attacking his party, its late patriarch M Karunanidhi and his family at government-organised events to mark the MGR centenary in several districts.
Urging the government to hold Sunday's event only to highlight the former chief minister's reputation, without "politicising" it, Stalin said the friendship between late leaders Karunanidhi and Ramachandran was above political differences.
He said somebody should have reminded late J Jayalalithaa that the centenary celebrations should have commenced in January, 2016.
MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) was the AIADMK founder and chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.
A superstar in the Tamil filmdom in the 1950s and 1960s, MGR, as he was popularly called, cut his political teeth in the DMK, before parting ways with Karunanidhi following differences.
The state government, which launched the MGR birth centenary celebrations last year, has so far held related events in 31 districts and the valedictory event marks its culmination.
In connection with such events, the chief minister has inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,140.10 crore, laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,747.24 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5,464.79 crore among 8,26,392 beneficiaries.
"I am not in agreement with using MGR's name for political mileage and party politics in the garb of a government event.... I have decided not to participate in it," he said, referring to the valedictory slated to be held on Sunday.
Stalin, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, dubbed as "pompous" the event being organised by the government using taxpayers' money to further the "remaining political journey" of the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said he, however, respected the "political culture" of including his name into the list of invitees for the function.
The DMK chief accused chief minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues of "below par civility" for attacking his party, its late patriarch M Karunanidhi and his family at government-organised events to mark the MGR centenary in several districts.
Urging the government to hold Sunday's event only to highlight the former chief minister's reputation, without "politicising" it, Stalin said the friendship between late leaders Karunanidhi and Ramachandran was above political differences.
He said somebody should have reminded late J Jayalalithaa that the centenary celebrations should have commenced in January, 2016.
MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) was the AIADMK founder and chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.
A superstar in the Tamil filmdom in the 1950s and 1960s, MGR, as he was popularly called, cut his political teeth in the DMK, before parting ways with Karunanidhi following differences.
The state government, which launched the MGR birth centenary celebrations last year, has so far held related events in 31 districts and the valedictory event marks its culmination.
In connection with such events, the chief minister has inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,140.10 crore, laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,747.24 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5,464.79 crore among 8,26,392 beneficiaries.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...