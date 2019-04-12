English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Worker's Car Damaged in Petrol Bomb Attack in Chennai
An FIR has been registered, police said, adding CCTV footage showed the suspects were wearing helmets and moving toward the house of the functionary.
MK Stalin during Executive Committee Meet on Tuesday (TV grab)
Chennai: Unidentified men Friday allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the house of a local DMK functionary in Central Chennai parliamentary constituency damaging a car parked there, police said.
An FIR has been registered, police said, adding CCTV footage showed the suspects were wearing helmets and moving toward the house of the functionary. "No casualties have been reported. Investigation is on," a police officer said.
A car parked in the house was damaged in the incident, police said. DMK candidate in Central Chennai Lok Sabha seat and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran condemned the incident saying it was to impede the party's poll prospects in the April 18 elections.
He accused allies of AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran of being behind the attack.
