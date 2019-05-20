English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK's Dayanidhi Maran Likely to Win Chennai Central, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
In 2014 General Election, SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK had defeated Dayanidhi Maran of DMK with a margin of 45,841 votes.
File Photo of DMK chief Stalin.
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
As per News18-IPSOS survey, DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran may emerge as a winner from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
SR Vijayakumar of AIADMK is the sitting MP from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency.
In 2014 General Election, SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK had defeated Dayanidhi Maran of DMK with a margin of 45,841 votes. He obtained 40.9 per cent of the overall votes.
In the 2009 General Election, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK defeated Mogamed Ali Jinnah SMK of the Congress with a margin of 33,454 votes. He received 46.8 per cent of the overall votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
