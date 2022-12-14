DMK's Grandson Rise: From Big Screen to Political Theatre, Now Minister—Udhayanidhi's Journey So Far

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and grandson of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, is a familiar face in political circles these days. He has established himself as a key player in Tamil Nadu’s political scene, receiving unending adoration from supporters and unrelenting criticism from supporters. Having become a minister in the DMK government on Wednesday, it’s perhaps appropriate to have a look at Udhayanidhi’s journey so far.

The political scene in Tamil Nadu was lively in 2008, centred on political giants M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. Karunanidhi’s DMK government was in charge of the state at the time and Jayalalithaa was the leader of the opposition. The same year, Kuruvi, a film starring actor Vijay, was produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. That’s when Udhayanidhi’s name began to appear in the media.

After Kuruvi, Udhayanidhi produced a number of films starring notable actors including Suriya for Aadhavan, Kamal Haasan for Manmadhan Ambu, Arya for Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Silambarasan for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Even then, he was not a big hit with the people of Tamil Nadu. Apparently, Karunanidhi’s supremacy in cinema from 2006 to 2011 came under severe criticism. In that setting, a regime shift occurred in 2011, when the AIADMK led by Jayalalithaa won the elections.

Cinema and politics

A decade ago, Udhayanidhi Stalin made his debut as the lead in M Rajesh’s film ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’, which launched him into the spotlight. After this success, Udhayanidhi was only focused on acting in films, through which he gained the status of a “hero", even among those who had no interest in politics. Beyond being a political heir, he was able to make an impression on people as a film star. Udhayanidhi demonstrated his acting skills in films like Manidhan and Nimir. He was concentrating entirely on cinema. No one could have predicted that Udhayanidhi Stalin would get actively involved in politics in such a short period of time.

When Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi were still active in the 2016 assembly elections, Udhayanidhi ran a campaign for the Thiruverumbur DMK candidate. Furthermore, he occasionally took part in his party’s demonstrations. Soon after, politics in Tamil Nadu saw a dramatic change with the demise of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi in quick succession, with the reins of the DMK passing to MK Stalin, and Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam taking over the AIADMK. During the 2019 parliamentary elections, Udhayanidhi became active in supporting Stalin’s politics. He aggressively canvassed in each of the 40 constituencies in support of DMK and coalition party candidates. Throughout the campaign, Udhayanidhi was enthusiastically greeted by the populace. Winning 39 constituencies, the DMK and allies triumphed by a wide margin. The same year, Udhayanidhi Stalin was appointed DMK Youth Secretary, a post once held by current chief minister MK Stalin, which he had used to position himself as Karunanidhi’s successor.

After assuming the charge of Youth Secretary, Udhayanidhi became active in politics. However, the AIADMK and BJP termed it family politics. In 2020, despite Covid-19 restrictions, Udhayanidhi Stalin paid a visit to the families of the Sathankulam custodial death victims, Jayaraj and Bennix. Udhayanidhi also led the pro-DMK protests. In 2020, posters mocking MK Stalin were put up in Coimbatore, where a protest was announced in Kuniyamuthur of Kovai on behalf of DMK, headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. At that time, Udhayanidhi strongly criticised the ruling party’s Edappadi Palaniswami and SP Velumani.

Later in the 2021 Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, Udhayanidhi was allocated the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency by the DMK, considered the party’s bastion and close to Karunanidhi. Subsequently, Udhayanidhi ran a statewide campaign for the assembly elections, while the DMK won by a wide margin. It was anticipated that Udhayanidhi would receive a cabinet berth. However, that did not happen. Some ministers, including Anbil Mahesh, had been vocal from time to time in favour of giving Udhayanidhi a ministerial post. Finally, he was appointed Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development on Wednesday. But this has once again prompted criticism from his rivals.

Recently, during a press meet, when Udhayanidhi was asked why those who start a new political party in the state wish to give a government like MGR (MG Ramachandran) and not like Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), he retorted that it’s because a lot of work has to be done to replicate the Kalaignar regime.

Moreover, when the Chess Olympiad was held in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai last July, Udhayanidhi spearheaded the project. The arrangements drew praise from many and had resonance in the political sphere.

Career change

After Karunanidhi led the DMK to victory in 1971, it was anticipated that MG Ramachandran (MGR) would be appointed a minister. But it wasn’t offered to him. According to sources, MGR asked Karunanidhi directly for a ministership, and Karunanidhi refused to do so unless MGR gave up his acting career.

Observers say now there could be a lot of criticism if minister Udhayanidhi Stalin doesn’t give up his acting career. According to Udhayanidhi, Maamannan is his last film. Also, Red Giant Movies releasing films will draw flak, according to critics.

Criticisms

Many political parties in India have been facing criticism over dynastic politics. On the list are mainstream parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party. In Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. It began about four decades ago, with Karunanidhi serving as the chief minister from 2006 to 2011, while his sons Stalin and Alagiri were deputy chief minister and union minister respectively at different times, and Kanimozhi, his daughter, was an MP. Karunanidhi also faced flak for allegedly pushing his family’s political interests through his grandsons’ films, including Arulnithi’s projects, Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies, and Dayanidhi Alagiri’s Cloud Nine Movies.

MK Stalin, however, did not face much criticism for being a political heir, due to the fact that he began his operations at the party’s grassroots level. Stalin came into the limelight when he was jailed under MISA for protesting against the Emergency in 1976.

Even BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai has not referred to MK Stalin as a dynast in politics and affirmed that he emerged from the grassroots. However, he has occasionally referred to Udhayanidhi as a dynastic politician.

Read all the Latest Politics News here