DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases Against Her

DMK candidate Kanimozhi, contesting from the Tuticorin Lok Sabha constituency in the April 18 elections, has assets of over Rs 30 crore.Kanimozhi is a Rajya Sabha member since 2007 and is testing her fortunes to the Lower House for the first time.She has been fielded from the southern constituency, where anti-Sterlite Industries protests on May 22 and 23 turned violent and 13 protesters were killed in police firing.Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, declared in her poll affidavit that the value of her movable assets stood at Rs 21.16 crore.She had two four-wheelers, including a BMW X5, valued at around Rs 84.11 lakh. The gross market value of her immovable assets was Rs 8.92 crore. Her liabilities stood at Rs 1.92 crore.According to the affidavit, of the six cases against her, she had been acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case in 2017.Her income, based on the IT returns for 2017-18, was Rs 1,40,29,910, up from Rs 1,24,11,320 in FY 2013-14.Meanwhile, her party colleague and former Telecom Minister A Raja, declared movable and immovable assets valued at around Rs 3.1 crore.Raja, who was also acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case along with Kanimozhi, had total liabilities of Rs 10.33 lakh.Trying his luck from the Nilgiris reserved Lok Sabha constituency, Raja said six criminal cases were pending against him, though he was not convicted in any of them.His annual income showed an increase in the last five years, from Rs 8.04 lakh in FY 2013-14 to Rs 9.95 lakh in FY 17-18.Raja lost to AIADMK's R Gopalakrishnan from the same segment in the 2014 Parliamentary polls.