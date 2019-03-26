English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases Against Her
Kanimozhi is a Rajya Sabha member since 2007 and is testing her fortunes to the Lower House for the first time.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi. Grab/CNN-News18)
Loading...
Chennai: DMK candidate Kanimozhi, contesting from the Tuticorin Lok Sabha constituency in the April 18 elections, has assets of over Rs 30 crore.
Kanimozhi is a Rajya Sabha member since 2007 and is testing her fortunes to the Lower House for the first time.
She has been fielded from the southern constituency, where anti-Sterlite Industries protests on May 22 and 23 turned violent and 13 protesters were killed in police firing.
Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, declared in her poll affidavit that the value of her movable assets stood at Rs 21.16 crore.
She had two four-wheelers, including a BMW X5, valued at around Rs 84.11 lakh. The gross market value of her immovable assets was Rs 8.92 crore. Her liabilities stood at Rs 1.92 crore.
According to the affidavit, of the six cases against her, she had been acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case in 2017.
Her income, based on the IT returns for 2017-18, was Rs 1,40,29,910, up from Rs 1,24,11,320 in FY 2013-14.
Meanwhile, her party colleague and former Telecom Minister A Raja, declared movable and immovable assets valued at around Rs 3.1 crore.
Raja, who was also acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case along with Kanimozhi, had total liabilities of Rs 10.33 lakh.
Trying his luck from the Nilgiris reserved Lok Sabha constituency, Raja said six criminal cases were pending against him, though he was not convicted in any of them.
His annual income showed an increase in the last five years, from Rs 8.04 lakh in FY 2013-14 to Rs 9.95 lakh in FY 17-18.
Raja lost to AIADMK's R Gopalakrishnan from the same segment in the 2014 Parliamentary polls.
Kanimozhi is a Rajya Sabha member since 2007 and is testing her fortunes to the Lower House for the first time.
She has been fielded from the southern constituency, where anti-Sterlite Industries protests on May 22 and 23 turned violent and 13 protesters were killed in police firing.
Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, declared in her poll affidavit that the value of her movable assets stood at Rs 21.16 crore.
She had two four-wheelers, including a BMW X5, valued at around Rs 84.11 lakh. The gross market value of her immovable assets was Rs 8.92 crore. Her liabilities stood at Rs 1.92 crore.
According to the affidavit, of the six cases against her, she had been acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case in 2017.
Her income, based on the IT returns for 2017-18, was Rs 1,40,29,910, up from Rs 1,24,11,320 in FY 2013-14.
Meanwhile, her party colleague and former Telecom Minister A Raja, declared movable and immovable assets valued at around Rs 3.1 crore.
Raja, who was also acquitted in the 2G Spectrum allocation case along with Kanimozhi, had total liabilities of Rs 10.33 lakh.
Trying his luck from the Nilgiris reserved Lok Sabha constituency, Raja said six criminal cases were pending against him, though he was not convicted in any of them.
His annual income showed an increase in the last five years, from Rs 8.04 lakh in FY 2013-14 to Rs 9.95 lakh in FY 17-18.
Raja lost to AIADMK's R Gopalakrishnan from the same segment in the 2014 Parliamentary polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Recommended For You
- Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review: Pricey Performance
- 'Mankad' Memes Take Over Twitter After Buttler's Controversial Run Out By Ashwin
- Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and Arcade, And it is Called Privacy
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- 'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results