DMK's Kanimozhi Likely to Win Thoothukkudi, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.As per News18-IPSOS survey, DMK candidate Kanimozhi may emerge as the winner from the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. She is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan.Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee of AIADMK is the sitting MP from the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency.In 2014 General Election, AIADMK's Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee had defeated Jegan P of the DMK with a margin of 1,24,002 votes. He obtained 39.9 per cent of vote-share.In 2009 General Election, Jeyadurai SR of the DMK had defeated Cynthia Pandian of the AIADMK with a margin of 76,649 votes. He recieved 47.4 per cent of the overall votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.The final results will be announced on May 23.