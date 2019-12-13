Take the pledge to vote

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Along With Other Leaders After Party Stages Protests Against CAB

Many activists were seen tearing copies of the Bill, which proposes citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Along With Other Leaders After Party Stages Protests Against CAB
MK Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi.

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and scores of party workers were detained on Friday when they tried to stage a road blockade here while holding a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, police said.

Udhayanidhi, son of DMK president MK Stalin, led the protest at Saidapet. Many activists were seen tearing copies of the Bill, which proposes citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The agitation affected vehicular movement in the area.

Later, speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi, the DMK's youth wing secretary, said the CAB was "against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils."

He warned that the protests will continue till the Bill was withdrawn.

According to the CAB, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Both Houses of Parliament had passed the bill.

