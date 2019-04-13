Do Brothers Call Sisters Dancers? 'Hurt' by Azam Khan, Jaya Prada Breaks Down at Rally

BJP's Rampur candidate Jaya Prada in an emotional speech at a poll rally on Saturday said that though she called SP Leader Azam Khan her brother, the latter wished ill of her, referring to various controversial remarks made by him in the past.Prada recollected the years when she belonged to the Samajwati Party and her present competitor, Azam Khan, used to be her party colleague then, and not a rival.Prada represented Rampur in Lok Sabha twice, in 2004 and 2009."Azam Khan, I had called you a brother but you insulted me. Do our brothers look at us like 'naachne waalis'? That is why I wanted to leave Rampur," Jaya Prada said.The BJP candidate went on to allege that though she had complained about Khan to Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav that her obscene pictures were being circulated in Rampur, he did not take any steps to save her."I told Mulayam Singh Ji that my indecent images are being circulated in Rampur, save me. But no politician tried to save me. That was why I had to leave Rampur," she added.In 2018, Khan had called her a "naachne waali" after Prada compared him to Alauddin Khilji from the movie Padmaavat.In a recent rally, she broke down, alleging she had been forced to leave Rampur because of by Khan. "I left Rampur and active politics because they tried to attack me with acid," she had said.Azam Khan, however, denied all the charges. This election, however, Khan is treading with extreme caution.Composing herself, she continued: "For the first time, I have the strength of the BJP behind me. I don't want to cry like before. I have the right to live, and I will, to serve you." She added that she felt "proud" to be in a party where women were protected and respected.Polling in Rampur is scheduled in the third phase of the national election on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.