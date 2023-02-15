In what is being seen as yet another attempt to target his own government over sacrilege cases, former IPS officer and AAP MLA from Amritsar Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh took to social media to take a subtle dig at “delays" in achieving justice in the matter.

Singh, who has been airing differences with the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over its handling of the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases, posted excerpts from his old video, from an event in Faridkot, with a caption stating that “if anyone tells you to bring justice to the sacrilege and firing incidents, do not believe them. They have been deceiving and lying to Guru Sahib”.

He captioned his post in Punjabi and stated that he has put up his appeal in the court of Guru Gobind Singh where “hearing is being made every day” and that he was sure to get justice from there only.

On January 25, the AAP MLA quit the government’s assurance committee of the Vidhan Sabha on identical grounds of the sluggish pace of the special investigation team (SIT) inquiry in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases, following the Bargari sacrilege incidents. He was a member of the SIT.

As chairman of the government’s assurance panel, he had convened a meeting of top officials, including chief secretary VK Janjua on January 20, to review the probe into the sacrilege cases, but Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had reportedly called another meeting at the same time.

The MLA, who is a former inspector general of police, quit the force in April 2021 to join AAP, prior to the 2022 assembly polls. He was fielded from Amritsar North on the grounds of bringing justice in sacrilege cases.

Upset by the pace of the investigation, he had also written to the CM in May 2022, pointing out that the cases were not being pursued in a proper and just manner by the SIT.

