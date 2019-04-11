English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't Let Imran Khan's Wishes Come True': Owaisi Tells Voters in Swipe at PM Modi
The AIMIM chief is among the many heavyweights who are battling it out in the first phase of the elections today.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he urged voters to not let Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s wishes come true.
Khan had on the eve of general elections batted for the return of Modi as PM for better India-Pakistan ties. “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan had said.
"I request the people of India to not let Imran Khan's wishes to come true," the AIMIM chief retorted after casting his vote.
The firebrand leader is among the many heavyweights who are battling it out in the first phase of the elections today. Owaisi is pitted against BJP's J Bhagwant Rao in Telangana's Hyderabad constituency. The other big names in the fray for the 91 constituencies are Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.
Khan had on the eve of general elections batted for the return of Modi as PM for better India-Pakistan ties. “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan had said.
"I request the people of India to not let Imran Khan's wishes to come true," the AIMIM chief retorted after casting his vote.
The firebrand leader is among the many heavyweights who are battling it out in the first phase of the elections today. Owaisi is pitted against BJP's J Bhagwant Rao in Telangana's Hyderabad constituency. The other big names in the fray for the 91 constituencies are Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Fab Phone Fest: OnePlus 6T Available at Lowest Price of Rs 33,499
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: Some Funny Business as India Lines Up at The Polls on Day One
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results