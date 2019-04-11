LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Don't Let Imran Khan's Wishes Come True': Owaisi Tells Voters in Swipe at PM Modi

The AIMIM chief is among the many heavyweights who are battling it out in the first phase of the elections today.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he urged voters to not let Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s wishes come true.

Khan had on the eve of general elections batted for the return of Modi as PM for better India-Pakistan ties. “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan had said.

"I request the people of India to not let Imran Khan's wishes to come true," the AIMIM chief retorted after casting his vote.

The firebrand leader is among the many heavyweights who are battling it out in the first phase of the elections today. Owaisi is pitted against BJP's J Bhagwant Rao in Telangana's Hyderabad constituency. The other big names in the fray for the 91 constituencies are Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
