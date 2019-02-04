LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Do Not Think PM Modi Wants to Destabilise Coalition Govt in Karnataka': JD(S) Patriarch HD Deve Gowda

However, attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit under the leadership of its chief B S Yeddyurappa, the JD(S) supremo alleged.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Do Not Think PM Modi Wants to Destabilise Coalition Govt in Karnataka': JD(S) Patriarch HD Deve Gowda
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Monday said he did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished to destabilise the ruling coalition in Karnataka, but
sought to know whether BJP Chief Amit Shah was guiding the state unit to do so.

"Whether the party President (Shah) is guiding them or...I dont think the Prime Minister wants to destabilise. He has got some responsibility," Gowda told reporters here.

However, attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit under the leadership of its chief B S Yeddyurappa, the JD(S) supremo alleged.

"...BJP is a national party, if the state party (unit) is moving forward, in other words it means they have the permission of the central party.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the state unit normally...the leader of the opposition and the party (state) president (Yeddyurapa) who was there for three days as chief minister, naturally he has been hurt, having lost the gaddi (seat) of chief minister in three days, so it is natural..."

Yeddyurappa, the leader of the single largest party, took over as chief minister following the May 2018 polls that threw up a hung verdict.

But with defeat staring him in the face, he announced his decision to quit on the floor of the Assembly during the May 19 floor test.

Gowdas comments gains significance as several coalition leaders, including coordination committee chief and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, had charged Modi along with Shah with trying to destabilise the coalition government, as they fear getting just three our four seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Not only state leaders of BJP, central leaders of the party, including Modi,Shah and central Ministers were involved in attempts to destabilise the coalition government," he had alleged soon after the recent Congress Legisltature Party meeting, amid alleged attempts by BJP to poach its MLAs.

Stating that the coalition government was in a 'coma', BJP had expressed doubts whether chief minister H D Kumaraswamy would even present his government's second budget on February 8.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of reach of their leaders.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram