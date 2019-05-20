English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
'Do We Look Like Cartoons?' Miffed With Political Satires, Kumaraswamy Plans Law to Regulate Media
Kumaraswamy also slammed sections of media for raising doubts about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Twitter)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he feels the need to bring in a law to regulate news channels as he feels they “belittle” politicians on their satire programmes.
Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy also slammed sections of media for raising doubts about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him and asserted it would continue with the “good wishes” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
“What do you think of politicians? You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically? You think we’re jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you?” Kumaraswamy asked the channels. "Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law," he added.
Stating that the coalition government led by him was stable, Kumaraswamy said it had the blessings of Congress leaders.
"This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 (the government would fall). It will continue with the good wishes of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah," he said.
"We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state. I am not scared of them (media) at all. I don’t care... If I see all the episodes of their stories in the electronic media, I will lose sleep," he said.
Kumaraswamy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.
"When we go to shrines, it is called Temple Run but they (news channels) are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath (Kedarnath)," he said. "They said it was not for elections ...then what it was for? Didnt he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva," the chief minister asked.
Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy also slammed sections of media for raising doubts about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him and asserted it would continue with the “good wishes” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
“What do you think of politicians? You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically? You think we’re jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you?” Kumaraswamy asked the channels. "Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law," he added.
Stating that the coalition government led by him was stable, Kumaraswamy said it had the blessings of Congress leaders.
"This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 (the government would fall). It will continue with the good wishes of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah," he said.
"We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state. I am not scared of them (media) at all. I don’t care... If I see all the episodes of their stories in the electronic media, I will lose sleep," he said.
Kumaraswamy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.
"When we go to shrines, it is called Temple Run but they (news channels) are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath (Kedarnath)," he said. "They said it was not for elections ...then what it was for? Didnt he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva," the chief minister asked.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Huawei Will no Longer Have Access to Android, as Google Suspends Business With Chinese Company
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results