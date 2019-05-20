'Do We Look Like Cartoons?' Miffed With Political Satires, Kumaraswamy Plans Law to Regulate Media

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he feels the need to bring in a law to regulate news channels as he feels they “belittle” politicians on their satire programmes.Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy also slammed sections of media for raising doubts about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him and asserted it would continue with the “good wishes” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.“What do you think of politicians? You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically? You think we’re jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you?” Kumaraswamy asked the channels. "Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law," he added.Stating that the coalition government led by him was stable, Kumaraswamy said it had the blessings of Congress leaders."This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 (the government would fall). It will continue with the good wishes of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah," he said."We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state. I am not scared of them (media) at all. I don’t care... If I see all the episodes of their stories in the electronic media, I will lose sleep," he said.Kumaraswamy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines."When we go to shrines, it is called Temple Run but they (news channels) are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath (Kedarnath)," he said. "They said it was not for elections ...then what it was for? Didnt he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva," the chief minister asked.